Groundbreaking Ceremony On El Corazon Aquatics Center

Oceanside, CA — A groundbreaking ceremony for the City of Oceanside’s future aquatics center will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the site’s adjacent El Corazon Senior Center, located at 3302 Senior Center Drive in Oceanside. The event will mark the beginning of what will become the city’s largest aquatics facility in the heart of Oceanside: El Corazon Aquatics Center.

This future world-class aquatic center will provide competition-level amenities to serve Oceanside residents, school districts and host regional meets. In addition to competitive amenities, the aquatics center will accommodate recreational features for all. Main components will include a 56-meter competition pool, diving boards, instructional pool, splash pad, administrative offices, meeting rooms, large multi-purpose hall, locker rooms and outdoor recreational and viewing areas. The Aquatics Center will add to the active synergy already taking place within El Corazon Park with the SoCal Sport Complex, El Corazon Senior Center, future residential and commercial development, and additional park improvements.

The $19.8 million construction contract for the future aquatics center was approved by the City Council October 9, 2019. The contract was awarded to PCL Construction of San Diego, a firm with experience building large civic facilities, aquatics centers, and other projects.

Work is scheduled to be completed in the spring of 2021 with a grand opening slated shortly afterwards. To keep up-to-date on this and other City projects and programs, subscribe to The Oceanside Tide newsletter through the City website.