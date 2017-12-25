Grocery Grabs # 5: La Favorita Market

Alex Hughes (December 2017)… Close to my former Vista High School, I had made a discovery of another Mexican market by the name of La Favorita Market. I guess this will be my favorite thanks to the name!

I walked in with the usual large signs out front promoting the weekly sales and entered walking into the produce section. As always, I weaved my way through noticing the cherimoyas, tomatillos, nopalitos, cilantro, dried peppers etc. I managed to find dates! These were cheaper than Frazier Farms! I had never really tried them before, but I was excited to find something that I could use for dessert.

As I headed toward the back wall, I ran into one of the workers there who spoke to me in Spanish. This is not the first time that someone has thought I had fluency in Spanish! Maybe it is my appearance or the clientele that usually come through. This encourages me to learn more to allow for quite possibly a conversation. The middle aisles were filled with Italian and American options such as pasta and its companion tomato sauce.

I ignored this area and found the section with dairy and sopes. Sopes to me looked like little tortilla bowls that would allow for fillings to be placed inside. At home, I had some fun creating some dishes and enjoyed the firm border of the sopes compared with the usual flat corn tortillas.

I purchased my items and was sure to give them my business card as I left. I hadn’t realized at the moment that there was another location under this name! Expansion is what I like to see of these stores because it spells out success and the ability to carry yourself farther and farther in life.

Checklist:

-dates

-Don Pedro’s Salsa Taqueria

-Diana’s Whole Wheat Tortillas and Sopes

-Tomatillos

La Favorita Market, 1450 N Santa Fe Ave., Vista, CA 92083