Grocery Grabs #4 – Tropicana Market

Alex Hughes… December 2017. The Tropicana Market along North Santa Fe was a grocery store that I noticed had incorporated designs of palm trees for a more coastal appeal. Ironic, considering how inland we were. The outside had also lots of ads posted along the wall which were all in Spanish. On top of that were vending machines and brooms for sale. Walking in, I found myself in the produce section that resembled many of the other places that I had been. There were tomatillos, all sorts of peppers, cassava, mole(which I grabbed), dried pasta in the shapes of wheels etc. One thing I really wanted to try was the nopalitos which are cactus pads with the needles removed. I passed by the meat counter which was full of fresh cuts and red meats and went into the aisles in the middle. I was not the only one who did not pay too much attention to this area as shown by the dust collecting on the bottles. I saw this numerous times on my other travels to these Mexican grocery stores. Frankly, the food was still not expired. I had found myself finally at the checkout area with the check cashing people waiting. Behind the counter, I noticed where lots more extra items that were for sale: quite random. I left with quite a haul!

Onto Mi Favorita Market for Grocery Grabs!

Grocery List:

-Nopalitos

-Turnips

-Tomatillos

-Tortilleria Los Reyes Tortillas

-Betabel

-El Chavito Habas y Chile

-Teloloapan Mole Verde

-Cacique Mexicana Crema

-Pork chorizo

