Grocery Grabs #19- Peachy’s Market and Grill

Alex Hughes — September, 2018 …Having confused this location with Just Peachy along Highway 101 in Leucadia, I thought this was a second location. However, this was completely different. It was harder to find as I missed a couple of chances to see the store. I had been on this side of Encinitas before and was somewhat familiar with the shopping centers. This particular one had an Edible Arrangements, Healthy Creations Cafe and Mattress Firm.

I took a few shots of the outside and noticed the pictures of the kabobs and hummus. There were also images of fresh fruits. This reminded me of the Northy County International Market that I reviewed back in February which also had these bold signs- http://thevistapress.com/grocery-grabs-7-north-county-international-market/ . This market was also focused on Mediterranean, Middle Eastern and Eastern European foods.

The first section I went through was the produce section. Here I found an open fridge of vegetables such as Persian cucumbers, parsley, carrots, cilantro but not many of the Mexican ingredients that I was used to seeing. The produce also included many familiar fruits such as apples, oranges and bananas. Dairy was not too far away and included cool cheeses such as feta-halva was also there. Sauces and canned foods were also included in the fridges. Here I decided to try Bulgarian bruschetta spread and tapenade. Both looked on the outside to be made of tomatoes given the color but were actually made from peppers and olives. At the time, I did not realize that Bulgarians ate bruschetta, and I thought it was more related to Italian cuisine. However, Konex Foods makes a whole line of Italian sauces. I knew that these sauces would go well on a piece of toast as I had done with pate from Serbia.

Next to the fridges were the dried fruit and nuts section. They were in large, rectangular, plastic containers similar to what you would see at Frazier Farms. They had walnuts, almonds and even Turkish apricots. However, the prices were a little too high for me- $5-$6. The other small shelves were canned items such as vegetables and beans. There were also crackers and small toasts that I had bought at North Park Produce in Vista; those pair well with pate and Pinjur sauce.

The set up was a little confusing as I had to find where to purchase my items. The front seemed to have a register, but it was toward the back where I found the cashier. This is where they sell hot food items such as falafels, adas polo, kabob plates and wraps. I left with a smile knowing I could

try some new sauces!

Checklist:

-Persian cucumbers

-Parsley

-Mint water

-Tapenade

-Bruschetta sauce

-Garlic

-Yellow onions

-Foul Moudammas

Peachy’s Market and Grill, 362 North El Camino Real, Encinitas, CA 92024

Website: https://www.peachysgrill.com/

Photos by Alex Hughes