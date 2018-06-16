Grocery Grabs #14- El Torito Foods

Alex Hughes — June 16, 2018, Vista, CA ….West Vista Way is an interesting name for a street considering I am more familiar with East Vista Way. It seems that maybe I come from the east side of Vista! While I was looking for new Mexican markets to go to, I found a little shop on the west side by the name of “El Torito Foods”. I am not too familiar with this side of town except for the “Popeye’s” which I used to always get for my birthday!

The shop was by the Montessori school that had just gotten out. I was walking with kids of all ages when I got to what looked like a business park. You could tell from the gray, rectangular buildings. The outside was certainly different than the surrounding businesses with the green awning and the many signs. Under the shade, there were different fruits and nuts along with the now familiar brooms! There was a kid waiting on the outside that I walked past.

Once I entered, I noticed a convenience store style atmosphere with the checkout counter right by the door. It appeared kind of crammed together with not lots of space for the cashier. There was a basket of yellow mangoes; they were a little too soft for my taste. To the right, there was seating space for eating which was cornered by fencing. In this area, there was also some OTC medicines which seemed to be out of place.

The produce section was quite normal; however, there were fruits and vegetables inside one of the standing fridges. I assume that was to keep them from spoiling. I am used to having them in an open style fridge that you pick from. I ended up buying some nectarines which were a fair price.

There were a few snack kiosks that I took a look at. Some of the packaging had some dust on it along with expiration dates that had gone past due. I picked through the sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, tamarind paste and dried mango to see if there was anything new. After that, I took a look around the meat counter and saw their selection of tortillas which were very familiar brands such as Diana’s and Tortilleria Los Reyes. I questioned the meats when I saw them along with the dried spices. The other aisles had a variety of toys that looked like kids had played with them. It seems that the culprits had just raced in from the nearby school when I looked around! They started to battle with the toy firearms and shot at each other.

I managed to escape unscathed as I checked out at the counter. I summarized what I had bought.

Grocery Checklist:

-Nectarines

-Golden pumpkin seeds

-Mexican chili mixed nuts

-Hot sauce

-Jicama

El Torito Foods, 249 Emerald Drive -Vista, CA 92083 -Website: http://www.eltoritofoods.com/