Gregorio and the Mello Cello Rise Above To Help Cool Down The Star Theatre

Suze Diaz — Oceanside, CA …The Star Theatre Oceanside warmly requests your presence on Wednesday, August 15th, for a very special benefit concert featuring the wonderful talents of Gregorio and the Mello Cello!

Mark Sanders, the volunteer cellist who plays in Star Theatre lobby before opening night shows, is donating a concert to help raise money in support of a new heating and air conditioning system for the theatre. His musical partner, Greg Shirer, is a member of the

“The Royal Family of the Spanish Guitar”, the Romero Family. Together they are “Gregorio and the Mello Cello”.

Come and enjoy this delightful duo as they infuse “The Romero Family”-style flamenco guitar with the whimsical musings of the Mello Cello to create a unique experience for the senses. Your $20 ticket for this one hour and forty-five minute program will include three performance sections and two intermissions including wine, appetizers and desserts!

When: August 15, 2018 @ 7:30 PM

Where: The Star Theatre, 402 N. Coast Hwy., Oceanside

Tickets: Only $20 per person. To purchase tickets, please visit https://www.startheatreco.com/star-theatre-shows

All proceeds from this wonderful event will benefit The Star Theatre. The Star Theatre appreciates your continued support and patronage!