GREEN OCEANSIDE LEADER NATIONALLY HONORED AS WASTE 360’S 40 UNDER 40 AWARDEE

Colleen Foster, the City of Oceanside’s “Green Oceanside” team leader was recently announced as an awardee for Waste 360’s Top 40 Under 40 award program. Waste 360, a global professional organization, annually recognizes inspiring and innovative professionals under the age of 40 whose work in waste, recycling and organics has made a significant contribution to the industry. The 40 under 40 award program showcases the next generation of leaders who are shaping the future of sustainability, zero waste, and resource management. Ms. Foster will be honored for her achievements at an awards ceremony at WasteExpo, North America’s largest solid waste, recycling and organics industry event, May 8-11 in New Orleans.

Ms. Foster competed against the organization’s 90,000+ members, and was ultimately nominated by her industry colleagues and awarded based upon her passion, leadership, and innovative mindset for zero waste, sustainability, resource management, and conservation, all of which have directly benefitted the community of Oceanside over the past decade. Oceanside’s zero waste and Green Oceanside sustainability initiatives have been recognized as model programs throughout California, the United States and internationally, and Ms. Foster’s behind-the-scenes work to develop these programs and team-focused community support has been key to this success.

“I feel so honored to receive this award, and more importantly I feel that the Green Oceanside team, including but not limited to all of the movers and shakers in our community, are deserving of this honor. This is not an award for myself, it is an award that should make the community of Oceanside proud. We are committed to protecting our environment and way of life, all of which is making a difference at a much larger scale,” said, Colleen Foster.

Ms. Foster is a Senior Management Analyst who has been with the City of Oceanside since 2007. Ms. Foster leads the City Solid Waste and Recycling program, Green Oceanside and Zero Waste initiatives. She is also the Vice President of the California Resource Recovery Association, and a Board Member for the California Product Stewardship Council. With the support of her team, Ms. Foster’s efforts have driven the City’s progressive Zero Waste policies and recycling diversion goals; Zero Waste School’s Initiative; Green Oceanside Business Network; Earth Month and Green Oceanside Campaign; Single Use Carryout Bag Initiative, CurbUp Partnership with Waste Management and Goodwill; and the development of the City’s Organics Food Recovery and Infrastructure programs and studies, in addition to dozens of programs and events that have put Oceanside on the map as a sustainability leader for environmental stewardship and innovation.

Colleen Foster can be reached for questions at (760) 435-5021 and at cfoster@ci.oceanside.ca.us.

About Waste 360: Serving 90,000+ professionals worldwide, Waste360 is the leading information, event, commerce and education provider to the solid waste, recycling, organics and sustainable communities and plays a critical role in connecting industry professionals worldwide. Anchored by its flagship event, Waste360 continues to grow and evolve its portfolio to meet the needs of the industry. More information can be found at waste360.com.

About Waste Expo: For over 45 years, WasteExpo continues to be the largest tradeshow and conference in North America, attracting key decision-makers in the private and public sectors of the $85 billion solid waste, recycling, organics and sustainability industry. With 600 exhibitors and roughly 13,000 participants, no other show comes close to the size and scope of WasteExpo.

About Green Oceanside: The Green Oceanside campaign is dedicated to teaching residents, students, and local businesses how to be better stewards of the earth by recycling, reducing waste, composting, using water efficiently and preventing water pollution and litter. For more information about the City’s Green Oceanside environmental initiatives and resources, please visit www.greenoceanside.org.

About the City of Oceanside: The City of Oceanside is located in northern San Diego County with a population of approximately 175,000. Oceanside’s vibrant coastal community includes Mira Costa Community College, Camp Pendleton and the world-renowned 1601 foot fishing pier and 1,000 slip public marina. Oceanside is located 83 miles south of the City of Los Angeles and just 35 miles north of the City of San Diego. The City of Oceanside offers outstanding public amenities such as 30 city parks, four community recreation center, two municipal swim centers, two senior centers, two city-owned golf course, and 3.5 miles of public beaches. More than 6000 businesses operate within the City including Genentech Pharmaceuticals, Te Connectivity, Hydranautics, Nitto Denko, Gilead Sciences, Hobie Cat and Tri-City Medical Center, as well as an emerging craft and entrepreneurial ventures. Over 125 Oceanside businesses have also been certified as Green Oceanside Business Network leaders.