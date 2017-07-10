When one door closes another door opens.

Seeds have been planted and another artistic hub is growing!

I’m so excited to share the news about a wonderful art school and artist retreat cultivating its garden and growing in beautiful Bonsall, California.

The co-founders of this non-profit organization, Leslie Sweetland and Richard Stergulz, are former ArtBeat artists!

Way to go Leslie and Richard for opening The Green Art House, dedicated to the arts!

Sprouting right now on the beautiful grounds of the old San Luis Rey Downs Golf Course are classes and workshops for all ages!

This location is easily accessable from the major freeways and thoroughfares from Orange County, San Diego County, Riverside County and North San Diego.

Oh, and for those of you in Oceanside, and Vista, it’s right on the border of Vista and Bonsall.

Some of the best artists from the former ArtBeat On Main Street gallery are now teaching at The Green Art House , as well as a host of other nationally and internationally known professional artists and instructors.

Sculpting, painting, fabric arts, graphic design, life drawing, writing workshops. And so much more to look forward to!

I hope you will check out the detailed info on all of the VERY reasonably priced on-going classes and special workshops listed below.

Subscribe to their newsletter for updates and news.

“A community that holds a special place in their heart for art, is the community that blossoms in so many positive and creative ways.” – KRM

Thank you all so much for your support in the past and for your support for this awesome organization moving forward. The Beat goes on. Kait