The Green Art House

ON-GOING CLASSES
Sculpting classes
With Bill Brooks
From beginner to advanced, learn how to make your sculptures come to life using oil based clay.
FEE $30 per class…$300 for 12 classes per month. Monday and Tuesday 6-9pm. Saturday noon to 3pm. Tools included. Clay is $20 for a 5 pound brick. Or you can bring your own oil based clay. For more info on Bill please click here.
Painting classes With Richard Stergulz
From beginner to advanced, learn the fundamentals to make your painting speak volumes.
Fabric Arts, from sewing to software With Janet Flinn
FEE- $65 per class…Tuesday from 9 AM to 4 PM. Bring your machine and materials. Tables, chairs and light refreshments provided.
Painting with watercolor and acrylic With Chuck McPherson
From beginner to advanced, explore technique in watercolor and acrylic bringing your paintings to the next level.
FEE- $40 per class…Thursday noon to 3 PM/CLASSES START JULY 20TH! Click to find out more about Chuck
Open Life Drawing Sessions Uninstructed
OPEN UNINSTRUCTED LIFE DRAWING SESSIONS…No more excuses, time to hone those skills!
FEE- $15 includes model…Wednesday 6 to 9 PM. Saturday noon to 3 PM/STARTING JULY 15TH. Nude models, 18 and older please!
|SPECIAL WORKSHOPS
Summer Imagination Station! With Katinka Clementsmith
Children ages 7 to 13 learn confidence and make new friends while painting from their imagination.
FEE- $25 per class…Sunday 3 to 4:30 until July 30th. ALL SUPPLIES ARE INCLUDED!
Water Media 2-day Workshop With Chuck McPherson
Chuck will enlighten you on the first day with a 2 hour demo covering technique fundamentals in proper layering. Then he will help you draw down the reference. Chuck will email you a reference, print it out and bring it with you on the first day. On the second day, it is your turn to dive in! Using the reference Chuck has sent you, he will instruct you through the layering process to create a very successful painting!
FEE- $125 for a 6 hour total two day workshop…Friday July 14th and Saturday July 15th, 10 AM to 1 PM. Bring your own supplies. Tables and chairs will be provided.
31474 Golf Club Drive, Bonsall, Ca 92003