The Green Art House

By   /  July 10, 2017  /  No Comments

Art Classes and workshops! Introducing The Green Art House
When one door closes another door opens.
Seeds have been planted and another artistic hub is growing!
I’m so excited to share the news about a wonderful art school and artist retreat cultivating its garden and growing in beautiful Bonsall, California.
The co-founders of this non-profit organization, Leslie Sweetland and Richard Stergulz, are former ArtBeat artists!
Way to go Leslie and Richard for opening The Green Art House, dedicated to the arts!
Sprouting right now on the beautiful grounds of the old San Luis Rey Downs Golf Course are classes and workshops for all ages!
This location is easily accessable from the major freeways and thoroughfares from Orange County, San Diego County, Riverside County and North San Diego.
Oh, and for those of you in Oceanside, and Vista, it’s right on the border of Vista and Bonsall.
Some of the best artists from the former ArtBeat On Main Street gallery are now teaching at The Green Art House, as well as a host of other nationally and internationally known professional artists and instructors.
Sculpting, painting, fabric arts, graphic design, life drawing, writing workshops.  And so much more to look forward to!
I hope you will check out the detailed info on all of the VERY reasonably priced on-going classes and special workshops listed below.
“A community that holds a special place in their heart for art, is the community that blossoms in  so many positive and creative ways.” – KRM
Thank you all so much for your support in the past and for your support for this awesome organization moving forward. The Beat goes on. Kait

Sculpting classes
With Bill Brooks

From beginner to advanced, learn how to make your sculptures come to life using oil based clay.

FEE $30 per class…$300 for 12 classes per month.  Monday and Tuesday 6-9pm.  Saturday noon to 3pm.  Tools included. Clay is $20 for a 5 pound brick.  Or you can bring your own oil based clay.  For more info on Bill please click here.

Painting classes With Richard Stergulz

From beginner to advanced, learn the fundamentals to make your painting speak volumes.
FEE- $40 per class…Monday 9 to noon and 1 to 4 PM. Wednesday 6 to 9 PM. Thursday 9 to noon. Tables, easels and chairs provided. Bring your own materials and reference. All mediums welcomed. Check out more about Richard here

Fabric Arts, from sewing to software With Janet Flinn

FEE- $65 per class…Tuesday from 9 AM to 4 PM. Bring your machine and materials. Tables, chairs and light refreshments provided.

Painting with watercolor and acrylic With Chuck McPherson
From beginner to advanced, explore technique in watercolor and acrylic bringing your paintings to the next level.
FEE- $40 per class…Thursday noon to 3 PM/CLASSES START JULY 20TH! Click to find out more about Chuck
Open Life Drawing Sessions  Uninstructed

OPEN UNINSTRUCTED LIFE DRAWING SESSIONS…No more excuses, time to hone those skills!
FEE- $15 includes model…Wednesday 6 to 9 PM. Saturday noon to 3 PM/STARTING JULY 15TH. Nude models, 18 and older please!

Summer Imagination Station! With Katinka Clementsmith
Children ages 7 to 13 learn confidence and make new friends while painting from their imagination.
FEE- $25 per class…Sunday 3 to 4:30 until July 30th. ALL SUPPLIES ARE INCLUDED!

Water Media 2-day Workshop With Chuck McPherson
Chuck will enlighten you on the first day with a 2 hour demo covering technique fundamentals in proper layering. Then he will help you draw down the reference. Chuck will email you a reference, print it out and bring it with you on the first day. On the second day, it is your turn to dive in! Using the reference Chuck has sent you, he will instruct you through the layering process to create a very successful painting!
FEE- $125 for a 6 hour total two day workshop…Friday July 14th and Saturday July 15th, 10 AM to 1 PM. Bring your own supplies. Tables and chairs will be provided.
Support the Arts in your community!  Save the date!

Click here to find out how you can get involved!
For more info:
951-526-8055
31474 Golf Club Drive, Bonsall, Ca 92003

The Green Art House, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, eco-friendly and sustainable art school and artist retreat located in Bonsall, California. The Green Art House is a place where you can delve into your love of the arts by attending classes, workshops, demonstrations and lectures. From beginner to advanced, artist, collector, and patron, everyone is welcome!
ArtBeat, now on Cyber Street, North San Diego County, CA 92081
.
