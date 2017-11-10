NEW LOCATION …The Green Art House has relocated to the beautiful Pala Mesa Resort! We are very excited to be a part of the resort and are looking forward to many years of creating art in such a fantastic location.

A message from The Green Art House Co-founder and former Artbeat instructor and artist, Richard Stergulz. The address is 2001 Old Hwy 395 Fallbrook CA 92028 www.palamesa.com

Leslie Sweetland and I are very much looking forward to hosting many classes, workshops and art events at our new building. We will be inviting teachers from all over the world to offer their unique talents and will have ongoing classes with local teachers.

We will start back up with our regular schedule on Friday December 1st 9 AM to noon! Life drawing will start Saturday the 2nd from 12 to 3 pm and Wednesday the 6th from 6 to 9 PM. If you have any questions, call the number below!

Stay in touch, 2018 is going to be a very creative and expressive ride!

Richard Stergulz,

Co-Founder, The Green Art House 951-526-8055

www.thegreenarthouse.org

LOOKING FOR SOME AWESOME COLORS THIS HOLIDAY SEASON?

C o l o r Mixing Workshop with Richard Stergulz

This workshop is being offered on two separate Sundays; December 3rd and December 10th.Both workshops will be from 9 am to 4 pm.An hour break will be taken for lunch.he fee for the workshop is $80

The fee for the workshop is $80Register at www.thegreenarthouse.org or email Leslie at leslie@thegreenarthouse.org

Art Classes and Workshops The Green Art House a non-profit 501 (c) (3) eco-friendly art school and artists retreat. You’ll find the finest of art instruction at The Green Art House, located at the Pala Mesa Resort, just off the 15 and 76 freeways, 2001 Old Hwy 395 Fallbrook CA 92028.

Sculpting, painting with pastel, watercolor, acrylic and oils, fabric arts, graphic design, life drawing, and FREE art demonstrations by San Diego’s first class fine artists and artisans. Please check out the info on all of the VERY reasonably priced on-going classes and special workshops.

Contact

For more info:

951-264-1023

2001 Old Hwy 395 Fallbrook CA 92028

at the Pala Mesa Resort

leslie@thegreenarthouse.org