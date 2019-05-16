Loading...
Great Reviews for Man of La Mancha!

May 16, 2019

More Terrific Reviews for MAN OF LA MANCHA!
“The heart and soul of this production (is) the ensemble involving most of the cast. The power of MAN OF LA MANCHA soars or languishes with these dedicated thespians”- Bill Reese, Table To Stage Read the full review here

“Under the direction of Producing Artistic Director Ted Leib and his Production Team… the classic tale of the misguided and somewhat delusional knight, Don Quixote, enthralls and captures the audience at The Brooks Theatre stage.”- TR Robertson, Vista Press Read the full review here

Video Sneak Peak!

Man of La Mancha Runs Through May 26﻿(Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. & Sunday at 2:00 p.m.).
Oceanside Theatre Company | 217 N. Coast Highway, Oceanside, CA 92054

