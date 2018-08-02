Great Opportunity Vendors! Harbor Days September

Loading...
Great Opportunity for Vendors,

Its that time again for the annual 2018 Oceanside Harbor Days

On September 15-16, 2018  the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce along with Tri-City Medical Center and Genentech will present Oceanside Harbor Days at the Oceanside Harbor. The event will feature arts and craft exhibits, great food and fun activities for the entire family. The event is open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. both days.

Two event filled days of sun, sand, and surf provide an outstanding opportunity for residents and neighbors to experience fun activities including the Pirate Village, Arts, Crafts and Food booth areas, Nail ‘n’ Sail Competition, Military, Public Safety displays, Music, Beer Garden and more.

Its easy to participate, simply go to www.kennedyfaires.com, select the Oceanside tab and apply

We look forward to seeing you there!

Rick Bauer, Site Manager

Kennedy and Associates. P.O Box 2817, Vista, CA 92085

Phone: 760-945-9288 Fax: 760-305-7750

www.kennedyfaires.com

