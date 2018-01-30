Loading...
Great Backyard Bird Count At Leo Carillo Ranch

January 30, 2018

Birding at Leo Carrillo Ranch – Saturday, Feb.17, 8:30 – 11:30 a.m.

 Join us for the Great Backyard Bird Count at Leo Carrillo Ranch! Your involvement in this worldwide, citizen science project will include light refreshments, lectures about local birds and an official Audubon bird count sheet. Results will be submitted to the Audubon Society and several names will be selected from those who complete their bird counts to win bird-themed prizes.
It is recommended that visitors wear appropriate shoes for the uneven terrain within the historic park and dress for unpredictable February weather. Binoculars, sunscreen, hats, and water bottles are also recommended. Children 13 and under are welcome to enroll with a participating family member.
Tickets to the event are $15 and may be purchased here.

Leo Carrillo Ranch Historic Park, 6200 Flying LC Lane, Carlsbad.

For more information please call 760-476-1042.
