GRAZE Event At Carlsbad Flower Fields

Carlsbad, CA — “GRAZE at the Fields” raises awareness for the County’s 5th largest industry

The San Diego County Farm Bureau celebrated farmers and local bounty at the inaugural GRAZE event, a one of a kind tasting and education celebration at the world-renowned Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch. Over 200 people from around the county had the opportunity to eat and meet with their local farmer, vintner, and brewer. With over 240,000 acres and 16,000 jobs dedicated to agriculture, the event was meant to renew an appreciation for San Diego’s 5th largest industry and remind our community of all the benefits of supporting local agriculture.





GRAZE welcomed over 45 participants, including local chefs from Flavor Chef, Medicine Chef, and Jimbo’s…Naturally! The wide variety of local wineries, breweries, farmers, as well as agriculture supporting organizations such as the San Diego Water Authority, San Diego Master Gardeners, and San Diego Zoo Safari Park Horticulture Department helped make this event a truly one of a kind “grazing” experience.





The San Diego County Farm Bureau is a non-profit organization supporting the more than 5,700 farms within the county. Ranking 12th in the nation, San Diego boasts top crops in cut flowers, nursery, avocados, tomatoes, citrus, poultry, mushrooms, and strawberries. Almost 70% of San Diego County Farms are 1-9 acres and nearly 20% are operated by women. San Diego County has more certified organic growers than any other county in the nation and is home to 45 certified Farmers Markets. The mission of the Farm Bureau is to foster San Diego agriculture through education, public relations, and public policy advocacy in order to promote the economic viability, sustainability, and community building of agriculture. For more information, visit www.sdfarmbureau.org.

