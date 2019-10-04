This year our Escondido’s two awesome community events are being combined for a full day of fun!

Grape Day 5K Fun Run, Walk, Stroll ..Grape Day 5K is a fun run for everyone from elite runners to casual walkers, so bring the whole family including dogs and strollers out for a good time! Each runner will receive a finishers medal, a cool tech shirt and an even cooler swag bag plus many more goodies!

Be a part of the celebration by registering for the 7th Annual Grape Day 5K. The race course winds through historic Escondido.

Proceeds also provide support of Rotarian projects including safe drinking water, Polio eradication, assistance to those in need.

MORE INFO AND REGISTRATION

Race Day

Location: Grape Day Park – 321 N. Broadway Escondido, CA 92025

Date: Saturday, October 12, 2019

7:00 AM: Registration/Check-in (If you didn’t go to packet pick-up)

8:00 AM: Race Starts

Check out the 5K course map HERE.

Tots N’ Trucks ..The 9th Annual Tots ‘N Trucks, presented by Sculpt Nouveau and the County of San Diego, will take place on Saturday October 12, 2019 at Grape Day Park in Escondido from 9:30 AM to 2 PM. Admission is free and the public is invited. Come join in a full day of fun for the entire family. Kids of all ages will have the opportunity to climb and explore work trucks of all shapes and sizes including fire trucks, police cars, dump trucks, garbage trucks, paving trucks and many more.

The event is hosted by the Escondido Community Child Development Center and Escondido East Rotary Club and admission is FREE! Along with trucks, there be great food, raffles, special appearances by Star War characters, Dr. Bronner’s Magic Soap truck , K-9 Demonstrations, entertainment by Journey Birds, the Classical Academy Caiman Marching Band and much, much more. Bring your family and friends.

For more info, go to ECCDC.com