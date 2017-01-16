Grant to Continue Downtown Paseo Santa Fe Streetscape

The City of Vista has received a $2.8 million grant from the State Water Resources Control Board. The City’s grant application was selected as one of the 27 projects recommended by the State Board. The grant funds will be used to supplement the stormwater and green street improvements within Phases II & III of the downtown Paseo Santa Fe Streetscape Improvement Project. The project area encompasses S. Santa Fe Avenue between Vista Village Drive and Civic Center Drive. The City’s vision is to fill the area with retail/shops/restaurants topped with living spaces to revitalize the downtown area.

Phase I: The first phase of the project began in May, 2014 and was completed in April, 2016. The project area extends from Main Street to Ocean View Drive. Along this stretch of corridor, S. Santa Fe Avenue was reconfigured from four lanes into two lanes and all overhead utilities were placed underground and storm drain improvements were added. Other upgrades included new, wide sidewalks, streetlights, pedestrian furniture, and landscaping. The City’s first roundabout was constructed at Eucalyptus Avenue and S. Santa Fe Avenue, creating a three-way intersection.

Phase II: Extends from Ocean View Drive to Terrace Drive. This includes constructing street improvements and a roundabout at Guajome and Terrace drives. Design is underway with construction following in 2017.

Phase III: Extends from Terrace Drive to Civic Center Drive. This includes constructing physical improvements and a roundabout at Pala Vista Drive. This phase of the project is in design, but the construction is currently unfunded.

The Water Quality, Supply, and infrastructure Improvement Act of 2014 (Prop 1) was approved by California voters in November, 2014. Among other funds, Prop 1 provided $200 million for matching grants to public agencies, nonprofit organizations, public utilities, state and federally recognized Indian tribes, and mutual water companies for multi-benefit storm water management projects.

For more information on the Paseo Santa Fe project, the public should contact the City Engineering Department at 760.639.6111.