Grant Helps Sheriff’s Department Stop Impaired Drivers

$570,000 grant to be used for DUI enforcement, checkpoints .

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is getting a helping hand in its mission to keep impaired drivers off our roadways.

The California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) has awarded the Sheriff’s Department a $570,000 grant that will fund a year’s worth of special operations and campaigns designed to stop drivers under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

“I want to personally thank the California Office of Traffic Safety for partnering with the Sheriff’s Department as we raise awareness of the dangers of impaired driving,” said Sheriff Bill Gore.

DUI checkpoints, patrols and distracted driving/traffic enforcement will all be funded by the grant. The goal is to reduce DUI-related crashes and deaths in San Diego County.

So far this year, nearly 1,000 people have been arrested for DUI by Sheriff’s Deputies. In 2016, deputies arrested 1,365 people for impaired driving.

Funding for this program is from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).