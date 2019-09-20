Grandmaster Flash Brings the Four Elements of Hip Hop to Escondido!

Attend the Live Demo & Lecture and Concert on October 5th

Escondido, Ca. – September 19, 2019 – The California Center for the Arts, Escondido is bringing one of Hip-Hop’s original innovators, musician, and DJ, to Escondido. The one-and-only Grandmaster Flash,will be at the Center for a Master Class (live lecture and demo) and a concert on Saturday, October 5th.

The day will kick-off with a free Community Collective in our Lyric Court from 2pm-7pm, which will feature a B-boy/B-girl dance competition – where the winner will open for Grandmaster Flash before his concert, a DJ & mixing competition, an emcee open mic, and graffiti art demo.

At 5pm-6pm, Grandmaster Flash will be hosting a Master Class which will feature a live lecture and demo about the art of being a DJ. The Master Class tickets are $25-$45 and does not include admission to the concert.

Finally, at 8pm, Grandmaster Flash takes the stage of our Concert Hall to show everyone why he is a music industry legend. This live show will be a celebration of Hip-Hop’s most formative decade.

Emerging from the South Bronx in the early 1970’s, Grandmaster Flash has manipulated music by placing his fingers on the vinyl, perfecting beat looping, and discovering many of the most iconic beats still commonly sampled today.

He is also responsible for assembling one of the earliest and greatest rap groups, Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five. They began their career performing at parties and shows, receiving recognition for their skillful raps. The group pioneered MCing, freestyle battles, and invented some of the staple phrases in MCing. Grandmaster Flash also invented the technique initially called “cutting,” which was later developed by Grand Wizard Theodore into scratching. The community at the Bronx Museum of the Arts has honored Grandmaster Flash with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his extensive contribution to music and Hip-Hop culture.

From his electric shows, to his production role on Netflix’s The Get Down, Grandmaster Flash is at once a historian, a storyteller, and a cultural force.

Tickets for the concert are $25-$50 and are on sale online at artcenter.org or at the Center ticket office at 340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido, Ca 92025, or by calling 800.988.4253. The ticket office is open Tue. – Sat. 12–6 PM, and Sun. 12–5 PM.

Get more information about the show including his program as well as purchase tickets here: http://artcenter.org/event/grandmaster-flash/

Make sure to follow the California Center for the Arts, Escondido on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter

