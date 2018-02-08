Grand Reopening of Assistance League Thrift Shop in Escondido

Assistance League® of Inland North County celebrated the Grand Reopening of their Thrift and Consignment Shop in Escondido on January 15, 2018. Assistance League partnered with Service Corps of Retired Executives (SCORE) and National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) of San Diego to update their Thrift Shop and Consignment Shop in Escondido to maximize the potential sales area. The Thrift Shop is the main fundraiser for Assistance League programs which help thousands of children and adults in need.

This project started in June of 2017 when members of Assistance League determined that changes would be needed to the Thrift Shop to increase funds to support the needs in the local community. The nonprofit organization met with SCORE and discussed how adding twenty five percent more display space to the Thrift Shop would lead to increased sales.

John Bjeldanes and Deepak Vora from SCORE volunteered their time and vast experience in the retail and nonprofit industries to develop a plan for making changes to increase display areas. Once the plans were made, NARI San Diego came forward to implement the remodeling design.

“We could not have imagined such generosity from SCORE and NARI,” said Jeanne Bente, President of Assistance League of Inland North County. “The NARI team provided window tinting, built two new interior display walls and installed display slatboard walls throughout the store. We even have new track lighting to highlight some of our areas. The teamwork that went into this project is so appreciated and it helped to save over $20,000 in building expenses. The money saved will go back to the community we serve through our programs.”

Assistance League would also like to recognize Jim Ward of Preferred Remodelers of Escondido and the volunteers in the Thrift Shop, as well as Dixieline Lumber for donating time and materials. Thank you to all who worked together to make this project possible!

Assistance League of Inland North County has been an important nonprofit organization for 35 years providing essential needs for children and families in the community. Last year, the 100% volunteer organization serviced 13,895 children and adults through their nine Philanthropic Programs. The Operation School Bell® Program alone provided school clothing and shoes for over 1600 students. Their other programs provide food and personal needs and services to children, seniors and homeless, as well as a program for military families at Camp Pendleton.

The Thrift and Consignment Shop is located at 2068 East Valley Parkway in Escondido. Hours are Tuesday thru Saturday 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. Donations are gratefully accepted during those hours.

San Diego SCORE is the premiere source of free small business advice for entrepreneurs. They are a volunteer, nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote the success of small business in San Diego and Imperial Counties.

NARI selects a project to work on at no cost to the recipient each year. The goal is to help individuals or organizations that make a difference to people in the San Diego area. Their core commitment is to advance and promote the remodeling industry’s professionalism, product and vital public purpose.

For more information about Assistance League of Inland North County, call (760) 746-7532 or visit assistanceleague.info.