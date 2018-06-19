Grand Opening For SonoCiné at Tri-City Medical Center

On Friday June 22nd at Tri City Medical Center Sue Glaze. a breast cancer survivor, and Dr. Kevin Kelly, SonoCiné inventor, will speak on how they’ll be using the brand new SonoCiné ultrasound breast cancer screening tool to save women’s lives by identifying cancer that can be missed by mammograms. SonoCiné is a lifesaver for women with dense breasts and implants, where it can detect cancers as small as 5 mm or the size of a lentil.

At least 40 percent of all women have dense breasts. Having dense breasts increases the chance that breast cancer may go undetected by a mammogram, since dense breast tissue can mask a potential cancer. SonoCiné takes ultrasound to the next level by picking up every single inch of a woman’s breast tissue— vastly increasing the odds of survival.

This completely donor funded equipment is brought to Tri-City Medical Center by the Tri-City Hospital Foundation.

Friday, June 22 – Noon to 1 p.m. – Tri-City Medical Center – Women’s Center 4002 Vista Way, Oceanside, CA 92056

To save lives. Tri-City Medical Center is the only location in San Diego and Orange County with SonoCiné, which is now being used to help patients. The next closest screening location where SonoCiné is available is Pasadena. Women with dense breasts now have an effective screening tool in San Diego and no longer need to travel to access these lifesaving SonoCiné ultrasound screenings .