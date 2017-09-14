Grand Opening Event – (Human) Dog Food Eating Competition

WHAT: JustFoodForDogs (JFFD) is expanding beyond its Los Angeles and Orange County roots as San Diego welcomes the company’s new kitchen located in Del Mar. This vet-centric company prepares nutritious, whole food for pets at a quality that is USDA certified for human consumption. The Del Mar grand opening will showcase a dog food eating competition with local celebrities as contestants. Participants will be eating JFFD dog food. The competition winner will earn a $1,000 donation in his/her name to a local dog rescue/charity. is expanding beyond its Los Angeles and Orange County roots as San Diego welcomes the company’s new kitchen located in Del Mar. This vet-centric company prepares nutritious, whole food for pets at a quality that is USDA certified for human consumption. The Del Mar grand opening will showcase a dog food eating competition with local celebrities as contestants. Participants will be eating JFFD dog food. The competition winner will earn a $1,000 donation in his/her name to a local dog rescue/charity.

WHEN: Saturday, September 16th at 10 am

WHERE: 3485 Del Mar Heights Rd., San Diego, CA 92130. Del Mar Highlands Town Center (adjacent to Starbucks)

WHY: In 2010, JFFD Founder, Shawn Buckley, was appalled by what he discovered in the food he was giving his beloved dogs. He learned that typical dry dog food is made with food industry by-products, preservatives and toxic chemicals. It is then processed at such high temperatures that virtually all-nutritional value is eliminated. As a result, most dry dog food (kibble) can sit at room temperature for up to three years.

JFFD was founded on one single objective: to increase the quality and length of life for as many dogs as possible through a balanced, whole food diet.

WHO: JFFD spokespersons will include Shawn Buckley, Founder, Carey Tischler, CEO, Amy Dampier, Vice President Retail Sales, Dr. Kendra Bettis-Scheibe, DVM, Cert. WFF (Canine & Feline), Lead Formulator, and Dr. Oscar Chavez, BVetMed MRCVS, MBA, Chief Medical Officer.