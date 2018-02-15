Graced By Grit to Move Forward to A Bright Future

Suze Diaz… Have you noticed that one of North County’s most familiar location has gone through a huge makeover? Formerly known as Plaza Camino Real Carlsbad, then Westfield Carlsbad, the Mall is again the new “kid in town” with distinctive design characteristics sure to surprise and delight area residents.

Fall 2016 started the beginning of the incredible transformation to a bright, stylish destination site courtesy of Rouse Properties, LLC. With Sears, Macy’s and JC Penney’s still current as store anchors, construction for new “shopping, dining, entertainment and leisure tenants” form a fresh, dynamic, beach-centric themed, “super regional lifestyle and entertainment center”. Now known as “The Shoppes at Carlsbad”, its purpose is to “capture the essence of Southern California’s culture of relaxed coastal hospitality” and “restore the shopping center to a position of prominence within the fundamentally strong Carlsbad and Oceanside markets.” A few notable tenants making themselves at home at this newly revamped location are Regal Cinemas, Dave and Busters, The Cheesecake Factory, H&M, Forever 21, 24 Hour Fitness, Lucha Libre Taco Shop and most recently, GracedByGrit. I was fortunate to meet Kate Nowlan, one of the innovative founders of GracedByGrit, at their pop-up store last week.

Founded in 2013 by active entrepreneurs Kimberly Caccavo and Kate Nowlan, GracedByGrit is a premium athletic apparel company designed, produced, and managed exclusively by women. The Solana Beach-based company manufactures in the USA and focuses on providing luxurious, versatile, high-performance attire for their target market of 30- to 60-year-old female consumers; yet women ages 12 to 93 can benefit from the exceptional designs incorporated to keep them feeling safe and empowered.

January 2018 marked the Grand Opening of their sixth pop-up store, but marks their first in an indoor mall and gives them an opportunity to be a part of a revitalizing movement in the coastal community. With this store’s upper North County location being close proximity to many military women and the women in their families who are distinctly familiar with the concept of “grace by grit”, the company demonstrates their support by offering a 20% military discount with a military ID.

The company first launched the brand by introducing their apparel and building a loyal customer base with unique “Fit Shops” throughout the country. More than a traveling trunk show, the Fit Shops would give potential customers and their guests the ability to touch, feel, try on and purchase apparel in a “girls’ night in” style format. By hosting a Fit Shop event, hostesses could be provided with cocktails and snacks, receive styling tips, free apparel, sneak peeks at the latest designs, and most importantly, be able to endorse their charity with a percentage of sales donated, as well as additional online exposure courtesy of GracedByGrit. The opportunity to host a Fit Shop can be found on their website (https://www.gracedbygrit.com/about-us/fit-shop.html). Other GracedByGrit sites are in Las Vegas, Santa Barbara, Martha’s Vineyard, The Hamptons, and Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ms. Nolan is a strong, dedicated advocate for empowerment expressing her commitment into making GracedByGrit a leader in this arena. “Every woman has experienced that difficult moment that she thinks might just break her. How we make it through those moments define us.” One key element that helps a woman be able to move forward in grace are finding ways to continue feeling great and looking great as she works through those “gritty” moments. GracedByGrit’s mission is to their let their customers of all ages know they are behind them every gritty step of the way, empowering them to feel confident, safe, motivated and supporting them in each stage of their journey from their low moments to their high successes.

The apparel is designed to wear for every sport with these remarkable features:

UPF 50

Sizes XXS-XXL

Compression

Moisture-wicking

Anti-microbial

High-performance, luxurious feel to Italian fabrics that lets you wear clothing from workout to any activity after and look great

Elegant style

No pilling, keeps shape smooth

Waistband in bottoms with hidden hip and back pockets to securely hold smart phones, keys, or credit card

Loop in rear to secure GracedByGrit safety whistle (Inspired by local teen Chelsea King, who was killed while she was out on a run. The company works with Chelsea’s Light Foundation and has designed “Chelsea Legging” and “Chelsea Capri” in her honor with a portion of the sales donated to the Foundation.)

Many of their pieces collaborate well to complete a stunning look. Ms. Nowlan demonstrated the versatility of their “Best Sun Cover Up” item; an asymmetrical, poncho-like wrap that can be worn over workout ensembles and transform to stylish everyday wear. The product is excellently well made and will be a well-loved addition to your wardrobe. In a special note: a recent suggestion from some of their customers for this exceptional creation is the idea to use it as the perfect alternate breastfeeding cover for new moms making their way back to the gym.

Plans for self-defense courses and other fitness workout opportunities in tandem with Orangetheory Fitness are in the works to give their consumers more options to help find their grace.

GracedByGrit wants to empower young girls and young women to their inner greatness and learn how to embrace ways to maneuver through life’s moments by launching their non-profit “Gritty Girl” program. 2018 will see them kickoff their social mission through seminars, speaking at YMCA locations and Boys’ and Girls’ Clubs.

The future is bright and full of compassionate individuals reaching out to help many women find grace through life’s gritty moments and understand what they are truly made of inside themselves. One can be certain Kimberly Caccavo and Kate Nowlan will be in the forefront of this life-affirming movement in more ways than one.

For more information on GracedByGrit’s apparel and their supportive community projects, please visit https://www.gracedbygrit.com/ The writer gives many thanks to Kate Nowlan of GracedByGrit and Alex Zalicki Harmon of Bay Bird Inc. for their generous time and contributions to this article.