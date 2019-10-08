Governor Signs Bill – Protect Students with Disabilities in Non-public Schools

Sacramento, CA – Governor Gavin Newsom signed AB 1172 last Wednesday authored by Assemblymember Jim Frazier. In 2018, a student in El Dorado Hills died after he reportedly stopped breathing after being placed in a prone restraint for over an hour. The California State Council on Developmental Disabilities was pleased to testify in support of the bill that takes important steps forward to protecting students attending non-public schools.

AB 1172 adds safeguards to enhance student safety by requiring on-site monitoring visits to non-public schools, requiring non-public schools to report incidents involving law enforcement to the California Department of Education (CDE), and allowing CDE to suspend or revoke the certification of a non-public school if the health or safety of a student is being compromised

“I am delighted to hear Governor Newsom signed AB 1172. We are grateful for Assemblymember Frazier and Superintendent Thurmond’s leadership to ensure our students including those with intellectual or developmental disabilities are protected in school” stated Maria Marquez, Interim Chairperson of the Council. Assemblymember Frazier responded to the signing of AB 1172 by stating, “I want to thank the Governor for signing AB 1172, legislation that will ensure the safety of students at specialized nonpublic schools. The most vulnerable students in our state deserve a safe place to learn,” said Assemblymember Jim Frazier. “I am also grateful to Superintendent Tony Thurmond for his partnership on this issue. Our exceptional students benefit from expanded educational opportunities and I look forward to collaborating with the Superintendent on this subject in the future.” Video of AB 1172 in Assembly Education Committee (April 24, 2019): https://youtu.be/dewxc0oGup0

Close to 50 years ago, Congress established the State Councils in every state and territory. The Councils are authorized in the Developmental Disabilities Assistance and Bill of Rights Act of 2000 to ensure that individuals with developmental disabilities and their families design and can access services and supports that “promote self-determination, independence, productivity, integration, and inclusion” in community life. The Lanterman Act establishes the SCDD in California to be comprised of 31 members appointed by the Governor, including individuals with disabilities, their families, other partners and state agencies. The SCDD develops a five-year state plan to implement the DD Act. The plan is developed with stakeholder input and is focused on addressing systemic barriers to employment, housing, education, community supports, health, and safety for persons with developmental disabilities.