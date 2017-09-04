Government Affairs Committee Meeting on Thursday September 7th

|
Join us for our September Government Affairs Committee Meeting on Thursday September 7, 2017 at 12:00 pm at the Chamber Office. This meeting is open to the public and there is no fee to attend. An optional lunch will be available for $7.00.
September Topics:
Creating a Green Business Network in Vista – Elektra Fike-Data, CivicSpark
Organic Waste Regulations – Elmer Heap, COO Edco Waste & Recycling
Come Mix with Electeds and Their Reps:
We receive updates each month from our representatives from Federal, State, County and City government. Keep up on what is happening in our community.
