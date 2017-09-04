Loading...
Government Affairs Committee Meeting on Thursday September 7th

By   /  September 4, 2017  /  No Comments

Join us for our September Government Affairs Committee Meeting on Thursday September 7, 2017 at 12:00 pm at the Chamber Office.  This meeting is open to the public and there is no fee to attend.  An optional lunch will be available for $7.00.
September Topics:
Creating a Green Business Network in Vista – Elektra Fike-Data, CivicSpark

Organic Waste Regulations – Elmer Heap, COO Edco Waste & Recycling
Come Mix with Electeds and Their Reps:
We receive updates each month from our representatives from Federal, State, County and City government.  Keep up on what is happening in our community.
127 Main Street |  EMAIL | 760.726.1122 | VistaChamber.org
