Gospel and Blues Coming To California Center For The Arts

The Missy Anderson Duo is ready for the 2nd week of our Americana Music Series

Escondido, CA – July 2018 – Delve into the multicultural roots of American music with our Puttin’ Down Roots music series. This Americana music series will fill the Lyric Court with music every Friday in July! The Missy Anderson Duo will be on center stage in the Lyric Court with gospel and blues music on Friday, July 13th from 7 pm-9 pm.

Missy Andersen and her accompanist/husband, Heine Andersen, perform as a duo which showcases the couple’s individual and combined talents.

In the absence of other instruments, listeners find a greater appreciation for Missy’s gospel-tinged vocals and Heine’s blues and Americana inspired guitar work.

Noted for his polyrhythmic acoustic style, Heine plays lead and rhythm as well as bass lines simultaneously. With eyes closed, a listener would swear there were at least three musicians present. Add in Missy’s expressive, deep soul vocal delivery plus humorous storytelling and it’s a perfect match of all things good.

Doors for the event will open at 6:15pm. Although no RSVP is required and admission is free, RSVPs to this event will be given priority seating. Seating at bistro tables is also available for $12/seat or $40 for a table for 4. Table seating is very limited, so purchase your seats early!

Get more information here: http://artcenter.org/event/puttin-roots-missy-andersen-duo/

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido …With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate the arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.

The Center’s unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events. San Diego Magazine named the Center the “Best Limited Engagement” in North County. The Center was named in the Top Five for U-T San Diego’s Readers Poll for “Best Live Music Venue” and the Top Five for “Best Place to Get Married.” In 2016, the Center was named “Organization of the Year” by the Escondido Chamber of Commerce. In 2018, the Center was chosen as one of fifteen cities from all over the country to be awarded a grant known as the Levitt AMP [Your City] grant. The Center received $25K in matching funds to present the Levitt AMP Escondido Music Series, which is a minimum of 10 free outdoor concerts presented over 10 to 12 consecutive weeks during 2018.

The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido. The Ticket Office can be reached at (800) 988-4253. Tickets can also be purchased online. To learn more, including performance dates, times, and ticket information, visit artcenter.org.