Good Grades this Summer

July 19, 2018

The Boys & Girls Club of Vista is making a difference! When school is out, the Club provides a safe and positive place for kids to excel academically and socially while discovering the tools to lead a healthy and productive lifestyle.
Since 2011, we’ve been a pilot program for Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s National Youth Outcome Measurement. Data is collected from a third-party independent consultant that asks age-appropriate questions about Vista Club member behaviors and attitudes around the Club experience and three priority outcomes: academic success, character development and healthy lifestyles. We are very pleased to report recent progress:
  • 87% of Vista Club members are on track for graduation compared to 76% nationally.
  • 68% of Vista Club members show optimal leadership compared to 71% nationally.
  • 69% of Vista Club members are physically active more than 5 days a week compared to 60% nationally.
  • 63% of Vista Teen Club members volunteer at least monthly compared to 50% nationally.
We’re able to achieve these results because of YOU. Thank YOU for believing that all kids can make a difference in the future.
www.bgcvista.org
