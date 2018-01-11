Golden Visions Art Exhibition At Civic Center Art Gallery

View now at the Civci Gallery Through February 16, 2018

Vista, CA – Golden Visions, an Art Exhibition featuring the works of artists aged 55 and above, is on view now through Feb. 16 at the Civic Gallery. The gallery, located at the Civic Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, is open weekdays from 7:30 am – 5:30 pm, and every other Friday 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. A reception for the artists is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 23 from 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. The exhibition and the reception is free and open to the public.

Artists selected for the exhibition: Lois Athearn (Vista), Marie Huggin (Oceanside), Joan Lohrey (Oceanside), Lee Tung (Carlsbad), Patricia Mills (Vista), Carolyn Robertson (Vista), Sonja Hayes (Vista), Su C. Balkcum (Oceanside), Susan Coppock (Vista), Patti Slattery (Carlsbad), Camilla Hanson (Escondido), Barbara Altevers (Vista), Jack Quintero (San Marcos), Karen Crowell (Vista), Gerald Don Wygal (Vista), John Meyer (Temecula), Rick Gauthreaux (Oceanside), Heidi Gauthreaux (Oceanside), Carlos Herrera (Vista), Don Bartletti (Vista), Justin Coopersmith (Carlsbad), and Don Fike (Vista).

For more information, visit vistapublicart.com or call (760) 643-6151.