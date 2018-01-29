Golden Visions Art Exhibition an Artistic Success

TR Robertson …The Vista Public Arts Commission and the City of Vista Recreation and Community Services sponsored the Golden Visions Art Exhibition featuring artistic pieces designed and painted by artists 55 years of age and older, the first time the Call to Artist has been focused on artists 55 and older. Imelda Huerta, Management Analyst for City of Vista – Recreation & Community Services, and Donna Meester, Community Services Manager for the City of Vista, were instrumental in putting the show together. The art came from residents in Vista, Oceanside, San Marcos and Carlsbad. The artistic work was juried in then judged by Marie Nastasi Arlt, VP of Marketing for the Vista Silver Star Foundation and Nina Woodard, Chair of the Vista Silver Star Foundation. The Silver Star Foundation is a new foundation set up to be the fundraising support arm of special events and activities at the Gloria McClellan Adult Activity and resource Center. A reception at the Civic Gallery, outside of the Council Chambers in Vista’s Civic Center, was held on Tuesday and winners announced. This is the Civic Gallery’s 8th year of exhibiting artwork.

Photos by TR Robertson

The total number of submissions for the Golden Visions 55+ Art Exhibition was 37 artworks from 22 artists. Taking home the top prize for first place was Don Fike for a mixed photography piece called “House Full of Memories” using a shack he stumbled upon at Point Reyes as the focal point. For this work he received $200. Taking second place was a watercolor painting entitled “Grandeur of the Deep by Patricia Mills, winning $150. Third place went to Carolyn Robertson for her watercolor painting called “Enchanted Forest”

and a $100 prize. Those visiting the reception and any visitors can vote on their choice for People’s Choice for which the winner will receive $100.

Ten Honorable Mention awards and a $30 prize to each was handed out to the following artists: Susan Coppock for “Golden Coral Wave’, Rick Gauthreaux for “Day Break Over the Golden Gate”, Camilla Hanson for “Evolving”, Jack Quintero for “Sunset Gold”, Don Bartletti for Gladioli Harvest”, Lois Athearn for “Here’s Looking at You”, Justin Coopersmith for “Fire & Ice”, Lee Tung for “A Quiet Afternoon”, Marie Huggin for “Blue Eyes” and Patti Slattery for Sweet “Magnolia”.

The art will remain on exhibition and residents are encouraged to stop by and admire the work of these outstanding artists. Each month the Civic Center Civic Gallery displays a variety of art free to the public. The next show will focus on the Vista Unified School District student art (middle school and high school) and a few pieces from private Vista middle and high school students. The show will run from February 21-March 16. For more information call Imelda Huerta at 760-643-5265 or e mail vistapublicart@cityofvista.com or go to the City’s arts and community website www.vistapublicart.com. For information about the Vista Silver Star Foundation go to www.vistasilverstar.org.