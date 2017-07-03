“On Golden Pond” At Welk Resort Theatre

We are bringing this 2016 Broadway Theater hit to the Welk Stage for Two weekends this October and November

We are thrilled to bring one of our biggest hits of 2016 to the beautiful Welk Resort Stage in Escondido. The entire cast is back and they are looking forward to breathing life, once again, into this classic piece of American theater. Tickets are on sale now at the Welk Resort Box office. Since you are a Broadway Theater patron, you can get DISCOUNT TICKETS by calling the box office and asking for THE PRESENTERS PRICE. We also have special pricing for groups!

Sincerly, Randall Hickman and Douglas Davis, Owners / Vista’s Broadway Theate

Welk Box Office: 1-888-802-7469