Golden Bough Brings A Golden Good Time

Golden Bough, which formed in 1980, have performed across multiple continents, going on tours through America and Europe. Golden Bough, made up of Paul Espinoza, Margie Butler, and Kathy Sierra, perform with everything from a violin, to a guitar, to a harp, to a mandolin, playing both traditional folk songs and original songs of their own creation. On stage, they’re a smiling trio, interacting with audience members, joking and jovial, while still teaching about the heritage of the songs they play; the songs they play are Welsh, Irish, Scottish, and more, with the band always pausing before each song to give a bit of info about the history of each song.

The audience was one of the largest in the history of The First Sunday Concert Series; A simple glance around the audience showed people, young and old, dancing, clapping, and singing along as the band led each and everyone in folk songs. I stopped for a moment to talk with a women named Mary, who said that this was her first time attending The First Sunday Concert Series. She had heard it about during one of her visits to the library, and remarked, “I’ll have to bring my grandkids next month.” She had a few books under her arms that she had just checked out, but right next to the books, I noticed a pennywhistle and an album that she purchased from a table full of Golden Bough merchandise.

Golden Bough is currently finishing up their West Coast tour, and then will head to Europe; they’ll return to North County next year.

Next month, another concert will be held on the first Sunday. These concerts, put on by the Friends of The Vista Public Library, are made possible through donations and volunteer work. Donations are extremely useful in ensuring the continued success of these events.

Alexander Kriksciun is an intern from Rancho Buena Vista High School