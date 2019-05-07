Gloria McClellen Center News

MOTHER’S DAY LUNCHEON, MAY 10, GLORIA MCCLELLAN CENTER

Vista – The Gloria McClellan Center will hold a “Mother’s Day Luncheon” on Friday, May 10, at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista. Join us at 11:00 a.m. for entertainment by Randy Renner and dancing, and a luncheon of lemon herb chicken over jasmine rice, spinach salad with raspberry dressing, a roll, mandarin orange dessert, and milk. Lunch served at noon. Suggested donation is $4 for those 60 and older, and an $8 charge for those younger than 60. Reservations are required by 1:00 p.m. one day prior at (760) 643-5288.

MATINEE MOVIE, FRIDAY, MAY 17, GLORIA MCCLELLAN CENTER

The Gloria McClellan Center will screen a new movie release Friday, May 17, at 1:00 p.m. at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista. Please call 760-643-5282 for the movie title or log onto www.gmacvista.com. Free movie and refreshments. Closed captioning for the hearing impaired.

The City of Vista’s Gloria McClellan Center will join an estimated 1,000 local groups to celebrate the 26th anniversary of National Senior Health & Fitness Day on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.

An estimated 100,000 older adults across the country will participate in local activities to help promote active, healthy lifestyles through physical activity, good nutrition, and preventive care.

According to Donna Meester, Program Manager, “Our free celebration is a wonderful opportunity for seniors to make, renew, and revitalize their commitment to live healthier lives through better health and fitness.”

·Vista’s Mayor Ritter will start the day off with a park walk at 9:00 a.m. Collect a prize drawing ticket for joining the walk.

· 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Visit vendor booths with multiple health screenings, resources, exercise demonstrations, and much more. Collect a prize drawing ticket for each booth you visit.

· Noon: Lunch, a fresh spinach salad with grilled chicken and mandarin oranges, chicken tortilla soup, roll, watermelon, and milok. Please make lunch reservation by May 28.

· Prize drawings at 12:30 p.m.

This event is sponsored by SCAN Health Plan. For vendor, exhibitor, and/or sponsor information, or general information about the event, call 760.643.5281.

The Center is a one-stop hub of services that range from lunch, travel/trips, transportation, exercise, classes, clubs, and various other activities for Vista’s older adult community.