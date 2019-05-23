Gloria McClellan Senior Center Newsletter

The City of Vista and EDCO are sponsoring a FREE shredding event. Limited to two bankers boxes per household. There will be certified shredding trucks during the event, and all items will be shredded ONSITE!

Unwanted electronics will also be collected including TVs, computer monitors, printers, fax machines, VCRs, etc. No household hazardous waste will be accepted.

Held on Saturday, June 8, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at 200 Civic Center Drive (lower City Hall parking lot). For more information, call

(760) 727-1600.

Palomar Health “Ask the Nurse and Blood Pressure Check” with Luanne Arangio-Law, R.N., M.Ed.

Monday, June 24 | 10 am to 12 pm

Stop by the Park Terrace Lobby between 10 am and 12 pm to check your blood pressure and receive health resources. This is an opportunity to ask any health or medical related questions. Nurse Luanne Arangio-Law will also be available to offer guidance in working closely with your doctor and help you with asking the right questions.

