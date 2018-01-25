Gloria McClellan Senior Center News

And the winners of the Golden Visions

L: Nina Woodard and Marie Arlt, Judges Vista Silver Star Foundation

R: 1st Place

Don Fikes

House of Memories

L: 2nd Place

Patricia Mills

Grandeur of the Deep

R: 3rd Place

Carolyn Robertson

Enchanted Forest

Art will be on exhibit until Feb. 27 at City Hall, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista.

Lunchtime Events

Entertainment at 11:00 a.m. Lunch at noon. Reservations required by 2pm the day before.

Super Bowl Pre-Game Luncheon, Feb. 2

Join us for sports clips and games. Lunch is oven fried chicken, potato salad, baked beans, a

roll, and an apple. Alternate menu is lentil soup, fruit with cottage cheese on romaine, and

an apple. Wear your favorite football jersey.

Valentine's Day Luncheon, Feb. 14

Ricky Rivas is back! Join us for dancing and fun. Lunch is lasagna with meat sauce, beets,

house salad, a roll, and diced fruit. Alternate menu is chicken soup, cottage cheese with fruit

on romaine, and diced fruit.

Center to hold Bingo and Lunch

Gloria McClellan Center offers Bingo for Prizes.… every Tuesday at 11:15 a.m. at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive. Join us for free games and enjoy a delicious lunch at noon. Lunch reservations are required to play bingo. Call (760) 643-5288 to reserve by 2:00 p.m. one day prior. Suggested contribution of $4.00 per meal for those over 60; those under 60 will pay $6.00.

Center to hold free Music Appreciation Presentation … A music appreciation presentation is offered to those lovers and newcomers of classical music interested in learning to listen to, appreciate, and enjoy classical music. Presentations include state-of-the-art audio and visual equipment, giving the attendee an unforgettable “front row seat in the auditorium” experience. Held at the Gloria McClellan Center at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista on Feb. 7 from 1:00 – 3:15 p.m. Free and no registration required! Hosted by Hank Presutti. For information, call 760-643-5288 or email luigibeethoven@cox.net.