Gloria McClellan Senior Center Events

Center to hold Beach Buffet

The Gloria McClellan Center will hold a “Beach Buffet” at noon August 31 at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista. Entertainment by the Sophistocats begins at 11:00 a.m. Enjoy a buffet of citrus marinated chicken, fish taco, rice, broccoli, and strawberries. Suggested donation is $4 for those 60 and older, and an $8 charge for those younger than 60. Reserve by 1:00 p.m. one day prior at (760) 643-5288.

Center to hold Geri-Fit Exercise Classes

The Gloria McClellan Center is offering Geri-Fit strength training exercise classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 5 – 28, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista. Cost is $35 for Vista residents, $42 for non-residents. Reserve online at www.gmacvista.com or call 760.643.5288.

Center to hold Soul Line Dance Class

The Gloria McClellan Center is offering Soul Line Dance classes on Wednesdays, Sept. 6 – 27, 9:30-11:00 a.m. at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista. Cost is $33 for Vista residents, $39 for non-residents. One class punch cards available for $12/Vista resident, $14/non-resident. Reserve online at www.gmacvista.com or call 760.643.5288.

Center to hold Ballroom Dance “American Tango”

The Gloria McClellan Center will hold a Ballroom Dance Class featuring the American Tango on Wednesdays, Sept. 6 – 27 from 7–8 p.m. at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista. Cost is $35/4 classes for Vista residents or $42 for non-residents. Register online at www.gmacvista.com or call 760-643-5288.