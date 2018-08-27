Gloria McClellan Senior Center Events

LABOR DAY LUNCHEON, GLORIA MCCLELLAN CENTER

Vista – The Gloria McClellan Center will hold a “Labor Day Luncheon” on Friday, Aug. 31, at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista. Join us at 11:00 a.m. for entertainment featuring Peter Seltser. Join us to sing along and dance! On the menu is ham steak with pineapple sauce, roasted yams, green beans, a roll, and a tropical fruit cup. Alternate menu is beef barley soup, spinach mandarin salad with diced turkey, a roll, and a tropical fruit cup. Lunch served at noon. Suggested donation is $4 for those 60 and older, and an $8 charge for those younger than 60. Reserve by 1:00 p.m. one day prior at (760) 643-5288.

MUSIC APPRECIATION, FIRST AND THIRD WEDNESDAYS, GLORIA MCCLELLAN CENTER

Vista – The Gloria McClellan Center is offering Music Appreciation Sept. 5 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive.

Whether you are a lover of classical music or a newcomer, you will be sure to enjoy listening to and appreciating classical music. Presentations include state-of-the-art audio and visual equipment to make you feel like you have a front-row seat in the auditorium. Music Appreciation is free and no registration is required. Hosted by Hank Presutti. For information, call 760.643.5288 or email luigibeethoven@cox.net.

GRANDPARENTS DAY BARBECUE, GLORIA MCCLELLAN CENTER

Vista – The Gloria McClellan Center will hold a “Grandparents Day Barbecue” on Friday, Sept. 7, at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista. Join us at 11:00 a.m. for entertainment featuring Billy Hawkins. On the menu is a cheeseburger, roasted yams, and ambrosia. Alternate menu is minestrone soup, chicken salad and lettuce wrap, and ambrosia. Lunch served at noon. Suggested donation is $4 for those 60 and older, and an $8 charge for those younger than 60. Reserve by 1:00 p.m. one day prior at (760) 643-5288.

The Center is a one-stop hub of services that range from lunch, travel/trips, transportation, exercise, classes, clubs, and various other activities for Vista’s older adult community.