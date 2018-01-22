Gloria McClellan Senior Center Events

Join the Sunset Strummers Ukulele Group

The Sunset Strummers Ukulele Group has openings! Do you play the ukulele or would you like to learn? Beginning classes held at the Gloria McClellan Center, 1400 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista, on Mondays and Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. Intermediate and performing classes held Mondays and Thursdays at 10:00 p.m. No charge for class/lessons. Call or email Eleanor at 760-630-1422 orsugarcat70@gmail.com for information prior to coming to class.

Center to hold hearing screenings/hearing aid cleanings

The Gloria McClellan Center will hold free hearing aid screenings and hearing aid cleanings with Dr. Michael Ambrose on Thursday, Feb. 1, 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. An appointment is required and can be made by calling 760-643-5288. Space is limited. The center is located at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista.

Center to hold a Super Bowl Pre-Game Luncheon

The Gloria McClellan Center will hold a “Super Bowl Pre-Game Luncheon” at noon Feb. 2 at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista. We will be showing sports clips and playing games at 11:00 a.m. Lunch is oven fried chicken, potato salad, baked beans, a roll, and an apple. Alternate menu is lentil soup, fruit with cottage cheese on romaine, and an apple. Wear your favorite football jersey! Suggested donation is $4 for those 60 and older, and an $8 charge for those younger than 60. Reserve by 2:00 p.m. one day prior at (760) 643-5288.