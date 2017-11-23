Gloria McClellan Senior Center Events

Center to hold free Music Appreciation Presentation

A music appreciation presentation is offered to those lovers and newcomers of classical music interested in learning to listen to, appreciate, and enjoy classical music. Presentations include state-of-the-art audio and visual equipment, giving the attendee an unforgettable “front row seat in the auditorium” experience. Held at the Gloria McClellan Center at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista on Dec. 6 from 1:00 – 3:15 p.m. Free and no registration required! Hosted by Hank Presutti. For information, call 760-643-5288 or email luigibeethoven@cox.net.

Center to hold Holiday Boutique

The Gloria McClellan Center will hold a “Holiday Boutique” from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Dec. 8 at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista. If you are looking for handmade, local, and affordable items, this is the spot. Vendors will offer jewelry, craft items, and more. For information, call 760-643-5281.

Center to hold Holiday in Hawaii Luncheon

The Gloria McClellan Center will hold a “Holiday in Hawaii Luncheon” Dec. 8 at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista. Entertainment by the Sunset Strummers Ukulele Group begins at 11:00 a.m. Lunch includes roast turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, a roll, and apple cranberry crisp. Alternate menu is chicken rice soup, egg salad on romaine, and apple cranberry crisp. Suggested donation is $4 for those 60 and older, and an $8 charge for those younger than 60. Reserve by 1:00 p.m. one day prior at(760) 643-5288.

Center to hold Soul Line Dance Class

The Gloria McClellan Center is offering Soul Line Dance classes Wednesdays, Dec. 6 – 27 at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista. Make your body smile and feel rejuvenated through dance while learning soul line dances choreographed to your favorite R&B jazz, gospel and Latin tunes. No experience or partner required. Beginner and experienced dancers encouraged. Cost is $33 for Vista residents, $39 for non-residents. One class passes are also available for $12/Vista resident, $14/non-resident. Reserve online atwww.gmacvista.com or call 760.643.5281. Pre-registration is required.

Center to hold Ballroom Dance “Nightclub Two-Step”

The Gloria McClellan Center will hold a Ballroom Dance Class featuring the Nightclub Two-Step Wednesdays, Dec. 6 – 27 from 7–8 p.m. at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista. Cost is $35/4 classes for Vista residents or $42 for non-residents. Pre-registration is required. Register online at www.gmacvista.com or call 760-643-5281.