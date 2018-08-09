Gloria McClellan Senior Center August Events

FREE LINE DANCING FOR BEGINNERS, TUESDAYS IN AUGUST, GLORIA MCCLELLAN CENTER

Vista – The Gloria McClellan Center is offering free line dancing classes for beginners Tuesdays, August 7 – 28 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m.at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive. Taught by veteran line dancer, Helen Pietroforte. All skill levels welcome!Pre-registration is required. To register or for more information, call 760-643-5281 or visit us at www.gmacvista.com.

POSITIVELY FIT EXERCISE CLASS TUESDAYS AND THURSDAYS IN AUGUST, GLORIA MCCLELLAN CENTER

Vista – The Gloria McClellan Center is offering Positively Fit exercise classes Tuesdays and Thursdays, August 7 – 30 at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive.

Beginning (chair assisted) option is offered 10:30 – 11:20 a.m. Intermediate (chair optional) is offered 9:30 – 10:20 a.m. Focuses on the principles of functional fitness to maintain physical strength, flexibility, coordination, and balance. The cost for eight classes is $33 for Vista residents, $39 for non-residents. Reserve online at www.gmacvista.com or call 760.643.5281. Pre-registration is required.

MUSIC APPRECIATION, FIRST AND THIRD WEDNESDAYS, GLORIA MCCLELLAN CENTER

Vista – The Gloria McClellan Center is offering Music Appreciation Wednesday, August 15 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive.

Whether you are a lover of classical music or a newcomer, you will be sure to enjoy listening to and appreciating classical music. Presentations include state-of-the-art audio and visual equipment to make you feel like you have a front-row seat in the auditorium. Music Appreciation is free and no registration is required. Hosted by Hank Presutti. For information, call 760.643.5288 or emailluigibeethoven@cox.net.

MATINEE MOVIE, FRIDAY, AUGUST 17, GLORIA MCCLELLAN CENTER

Vista – The Gloria McClellan Center will screen a new movie release Friday, August 17, at 1:00 p.m. at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista. Please call 760-643-5282 for the movie title. Free movie and refreshments. Closed captioning for the hearing impaired.

DRIVE-BY TECH SUPPORT, FRIDAY, AUGUST 17, GLORIA MCCLELLAN CENTER

Vista – The Gloria McClellan Center will host free “Drive-By Tech Support” assistance Friday, August 17 at 11:00 a.m. at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista. Bring your smart phone and smart home device questions. One-on-one tech advice from technology experts. Given by Allen Farberov and his team from Great Call. For questions, call 760-643-5288.