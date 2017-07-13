Gloria McClellan Center Events & Excursions

PAGEANT OF THE MASTERS … July 24 and August 21, Master works of art come alive in “The Grand Tour and unlimited access to the Festival of the Fine Arts. Show all summer long.

BOOK OF MORMON … July 26 Winner of 9 Tony Awards, including best musical, at the San Diego Civic Theatre.

VIRGINIA ROBINSON GARDENS … July 29 – A notable gem in Beverly Hills boasting breathtaking gardens. Enjoy lunch at another Beverly Hills landmark, The Stinging Rose.

Center to hold Wild West Intergenerational Day – The center will hold a Wild West Intergenerational Day with the City of Vista’s Recreation Department Day Camp youth. Enjoy hats, horseshoes, and homemade butter and join us for a wild time. Finish the day in the west with cowboy beef stew, red potatoes, biscuit and apple cobbler. Held on Wednesday, July 26, 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista. Suggested donation for lunch is $4 for those 60 and older, and an $8 charge for those younger than 60. Reserve by 1:00 p.m. one day prior at (760) 643-5288.

VIRGINIA ROBINSON GARDENS … July 29 – A notable gem in Beverly Hills boasting breathtaking gardens. Enjoy lunch at another Beverly Hills landmark, The Stinging Rose.