Gloria McClellan Center September Events

Vista – The Gloria McClellan Center is offering Chair Yoga Demonstrations Wednesday, Sept. 19, 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and Tuesday, Sept. 25 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive.

Join Instructors Paula Waring and Patsy Holliman and improve your balance, flexibility, strength, and breathing with simple, easy-to-follow Chair Yoga. Accessible to all, this approach to Yoga requires no previous experience.

MUSIC APPRECIATION, FIRST AND THIRD WEDNESDAYS, GLORIA MCCLELLAN CENTER

Sept. 19th …Classes starting in October, Tuesdays and Fridays, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Vista resident is $33 for 8 classes; non-Vista resident is $39. To register, call 760.643.5281 or log on to www.gmacvista.com.

The Gloria McClellan Center is offering Music Appreciation Sept. 19 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive.

Whether you are a lover of classical music or a newcomer, you will be sure to enjoy listening to and appreciating classical music. Presentations include state-of-the-art audio and visual equipment to make you feel like you have a front-row seat in the auditorium. Music Appreciation is free and no registration is required. Hosted by Hank Presutti. For information, call 760.643.5288 or email luigibeethoven@cox.net.

CRAFTING, MONDAYS, GLORIA MCCLELLAN CENTER

The Gloria McClellan Center is offering free Crafting classes on Mondays, 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive.

Learn paper sculpture, sand painting, collage, wind chimes, and more. Turn simple materials into beautiful creations and leave with a finished treasure.

The Center is a one-stop hub of services that range from lunch, travel/trips, transportation, exercise, classes, clubs, and various other activities for Vista’s older adult community.

MATINEE MOVIE, FRIDAY, SEPT. 21, GLORIA MCCLELLAN CENTER

Vista – The Gloria McClellan Center will screen a new movie release Friday, Sept. 21, at 1:00 p.m. at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista. Please call 760-643-5282 for the movie title or log onto www.gmacvista.com. Free movie and refreshments. Closed captioning for the hearing impaired.

FALL BOUTIQUE, FRIDAY, OCT. 12, GLORIA MCCLELLAN CENTER

Vista – Calling All Crafters! The Gloria McClellan Center will hold a Fall Boutique on Friday, Oct. 12, 10:00 to 1:00 p.m. Adult crafters are invited to participate and all items must be handcrafted. A 36-inch square table is $10. Call Cindy Grady at 760-643-5281 for information and to reserve your spot. Space is limited. The center is located at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista.

