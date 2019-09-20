Gloria McClellan Center Events

MUSIC APPRECIATION, FIRST AND THIRD WEDNESDAYS, GLORIA MCCLELLAN CENTER

The Gloria McClellan Center is offering Music Appreciation on Oct. 2 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive.

Whether you are a lover of classical music or a newcomer, you will be sure to enjoy listening to and appreciating classical music. Presentations include state-of-the-art audio and visual equipment to make you feel like you have a front-row seat in the auditorium. Music Appreciation is free and no registration is required. Hosted by Hank Presutti. For information, call 760.643.5288 or email luigibeethoven@cox.net.

OKTOBERFEST, OCT. 3, GLORIA MCCLELLAN CENTER

The Gloria McClellan Center will hold an “Oktoberfest Luncheon” on Thursday, Oct. 3, at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista. Join us at 11:00 a.m. for entertainment by Juergen Rosenfeld on the accordian. Then enjoy bratwurst with sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, pickled beets, a roll, and ambrosia. Suggested donation is $4 for those 60 and older, and an $8 charge for those younger than 60. Reservations are required by 1:00 p.m. one day prior at (760) 643-5288.

The Center is a one-stop hub of services that range from lunch, travel/trips, transportation, exercise, classes, clubs, and various other activities for Vista’s older adult community.