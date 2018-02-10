GLORIA MCCLELLAN CENTER OFFERS FIRST ANNUAL SPRING FLING

Vista, CA – The Gloria McClellan Center hosts its First Annual Spring Fling on Sat., March 10 from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. This free event features San Diego favorite The Sundance Band playing a variety of tunes, from country, classic rock, oldies, and other great sounds. Guests are invited to dance from 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., or simply sit back and enjoy the music while they snack on lite bites and sample special “mocktails” (non-alcoholic beverages).

“We’ve created this free event as a way to introduce The Center to the community,” said Donna Meester, Program Manager for the City of Vista. “We invite everyone to come to our Spring Fling and learn more about what we provide and how we assist Vista’s older adult population in so many ways. We also encourage adult children with older parents to visit our Spring Fling so we can share with them all the opportunities that the Center can provide. This will be a fun afternoon for everyone.”

Part of the City of Vista’s Recreation and Community Services Department, the Gloria McClellan Center has been serving the city’s older adult population since 1974. The Center is named after former Mayor and Councilmember Gloria McClellan who was instrumental in The Center’s opening.

“The Gloria McClellan Center is here to help Vistans age well through social, physical, and mental activities, and to have fun,” Meester concluded. “The Spring Fling is one such fun event. There are numerous ways to keep healthy and active at The Center and we look forward to sharing them on March 10.”

Located within Brengle Terrace Park, The Center is a one-stop hub of services that range from daily nutrition programs (served at The Center and delivered to homebound seniors), a travel program offering excursions to destinations locally and out-of-state, a transportation program for older adults unable to drive locally, exercise classes, and is home to numerous clubs and activities all open to Vista’s older adult community aged 55 and above.

For more information, visit gmacvista.com or call (760) 643-5281.