Gloria McClellan Center November Events

BOOK CLUB, TUESDAYS, GLORIA MCCLELLAN CENTER

Vista – Socialize, read, and enjoy! If you have a passion for reading, or just want to make new friends, come and join a new reading group! Held on Tuesdays, 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the Gloria McClellan Center, 1400 Vale Terrace Drive. For additional information, contact Lorraine Kratz (760) 650-2157.

ZUMBA GOLD CLASSES, THURSDAYS AND SATURDAYS, GLORIA McCLELLAN CENTER

Vista –Zumba Gold classes held on Thursdays (6:00-6:45pm) and Saturdays (10:30-11:15am), at the Gloria McClellan Center at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista.

Zumba Gold takes the popular Latin-dance inspired workout of Zumba and makes it accessible for seniors, beginners, or others needing modifications in their exercise routine. Build cardiovascular health by challenging the heart and working the muscles of the hips, legs, and arms with dance moves. The fee for 8 classes is $39 for Vista residents; $47 for a non-resident. Punch cards are also available (good for any 5 classes). Punch cards are $30 for Vista residents; $36 for non-residents. Register online at www.gmacvista.com or call 760-643-5281.

CHAIR YOGA, GLORIA MCCLELLAN CENTER

Vista – The Gloria McClellan Center is offering Chair Yoga classes Tuesdays and Fridays, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive.

Join Instructors Paula Waring and Patsy Holliman and improve your balance, flexibility, strength, and breathing with simple, easy-to-follow Chair Yoga. Accessible to all, this approach to Yoga requires no previous experience.

Registration is required. Vista resident is $33 for 8 classes; non-Vista resident is $39. To register, call 760.643.5281 or log onto www.gmacvista.com.

VETERANS DAY LUNCHEON, GLORIA MCCLELLAN CENTER

Vista – The Gloria McClellan Center will hold a “Veterans Day Luncheon” on Friday, Nov. 9, at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista. Join us first at 10:00 a.m. for a WWII slide show presentation, followed at 11:00 a.m. by entertainment by the “Music Men.” Lunch is barbecued pulled pork sandwich, cole slaw, and peach crisp. Our alternate option for the day is lentil soup, chicken salad on spinach, a roll, and peach crisp. Veterans are encouraged to bring in a photo of themselves for a “Salute Our Veterans” board. Lunch served at noon. Suggested donation is $4 for those 60 and older, and an $8 charge for those younger than 60. Reserve by 1:00 p.m. one day prior at (760) 643-5288.

The Center is a one-stop hub of services that range from lunch, travel/trips, transportation, exercise, classes, clubs, and various other activities for Vista’s older adult community.