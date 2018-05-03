Gloria MCClellan Center News

MOTHER’S DAY BUFFET, MAY 11th

Vista – The Gloria McClellan Center will hold a “Mother’s Day Buffet” on Friday, May 11, at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista. Join us at 11:00 a.m. for entertainment featuring Jason Lohrke as “Neil Diamond.” On the menu is salmon with creamy dill sauce, paprika chicken, rice pilaf, mixed vegetables, and yogurt and blueberries. Lunch is served at noon. Suggested donation is $4 for those 60 and older, and an $8 charge for those younger than 60. Reserve by 2:00 p.m. one day prior at (760) 643-5288.

Memorial Day Luncheon – Friday, May 25th, 11:00 a.m.

Featuring The Toe Tappers Patriotic Show, Lunch at NOON

Marinated chicken, potato salad, steamed broccoli, roll, peach cobbler ~or~ Alternate Option

Barley soup, tuna salad sandwich, potato salad on romaine, peach cobbler

The Center is a one-stop hub of services that range from lunch, travel/trips, transportation, exercise, classes, clubs, and various other activities for Vista’s older adult community.