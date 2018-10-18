Gloria McClellan Center News & Events

GHOSTS AND GRAVESTONES IN OLD TOWN, OCT. 24, GLORIA MCCLELLAN CENTER

Vista – Culture Caravan still has a few seats available for “Ghosts and Gravestones in Old Town San Diego.” This fright-seeing trolley tour of San Diego’s historic and haunted neighborhoods will leave you dying for more. Walk through El Campo Santo Cemetery and hear about the notorious characters that lived and died in San Diego. The caravan departs the Gloria McClellan Center, 1400 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista, on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 4:30 p.m. and returns at 10:00 p.m. Cost is $69. To reserve, call 760.643.2828.

PET ENCOUNTER THERAPY VISIT, OCT. 26, GLORIA MCCLELLAN CENTER

Vista – The Gloria McClellan Center is holding a Pet Encounter Therapy Visit on Friday, Oct. 26, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive. Helen Woodward Animal Center will be here with therapy animals. Free!

PET VACCINE CLINIC, OCT. 25, GLORIA MCCLELLAN CENTER

Vista – The Gloria McClellan Center is holding a Pet Vaccine Clinic on Thursday, Oct. 25, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive. Low cost vaccine clinic hosted by Signature Veterinary Services. Held in the Senior Center Parking Lot.

The Center is a one-stop hub of services that range from lunch, travel/trips, transportation, exercise, classes, clubs, and various other activities for Vista’s older adult community.

HELEN WOODWARD ANIMAL CENTER PRESENTATION, OCT. 30, GLORIA MCCLELLAN CENTER

Vista – The Gloria McClellan Center is holding a Helen Woodward Animal Center Presentation on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 10:15 – 11:00 a.m. at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive. Robin Cohen will host a Helen Woodward Animal Center presentation on its services, with a special highlight on Pet Encounter Therapy and how having a pet can help people. She will also bring 2 therapy dogs. The presentation is free!

WICKED, NOV. 1, GLORIA MCCLELLAN CENTER

Vista – Culture Caravan still has a few seats available for “Wicked,” the untold story of the witches of the wizard of Oz. Wicked, the Broadway sensation, looks at what happened in the Land of Oz from a different perspective and will send your spirits soaring to heights you will never forget. The caravan departs the Gloria McClellan Center, 1400 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista, on Thursday, Nov. 1, 11:30 a.m. and returns at 4:30 p.m. Cost is $120. To reserve, call 760.643.2828.

