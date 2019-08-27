Gloria McClellan Center News & Events

MUSIC APPRECIATION, FIRST AND THIRD WEDNESDAYS, GLORIA MCCLELLAN CENTER

Vista – The Gloria McClellan Center is offering Music Appreciation on Sept. 4 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive.

Whether you are a lover of classical music or a newcomer, you will be sure to enjoy listening to and appreciating classical music. Presentations include state-of-the-art audio and visual equipment to make you feel like you have a front-row seat in the auditorium. Music Appreciation is free and no registration is required. Hosted by Hank Presutti. For information, call 760.643.5288 or email luigibeethoven@cox.net.

SENIOR SCAM STOPPER, SEPT. 4, GLORIA MCCLELLAN CENTER

Vista – The Gloria McClellan Center will hold a free “Senior Scam Stopper” seminar on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista. Join us and learn how to protect yourself from scammers. For more information and/or to RSVP, please contact 949-281-2449.

GRANDPARENTS DAY LUNCHEON, SEPT. 6, GLORIA MCCLELLAN CENTER

Vista – The Gloria McClellan Center will hold a “Grandparents Day Luncheon” on Friday, Sept. 6, at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista. Join us at 11:00 a.m. for entertainment by the Boogie Woogie Duo. Grandchildren of all ages welcome. Enjoy honey baked ham, mashed yams, house salad, a roll, and fresh orange. Lunch served at noon. Suggested donation is $4 for those 60 and older, and an $8 charge for those younger than 60. Reservations are required by 1:00 p.m. one day prior at (760) 643-5288.

The Center is a one-stop hub of services that range from lunch, travel/trips, transportation, exercise, classes, clubs, and various other activities for Vista’s older adult community.