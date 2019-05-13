Gloria McClellan Center – “Memorial Day Buffet”

MEMORIAL DAY BUFFET, MAY 23, GLORIA MCCLELLAN CENTER

Vista, CA – The Gloria McClellan Center will hold a “Memorial Day Buffet” on Thursday, May 23, at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista. Join us at 11:00 a.m. for the Toe Tappers Patriotic Show, and enjoy a buffet of grilled chicken, pasta salad, Capri blend vegetables, peach cobbler, and milk. Lunch served at noon. Suggested donation is $4 for those 60 and older, and an $8 charge for those younger than 60. Reservations are required by 1:00 p.m. one day prior at (760) 643-5288.

The Center is a one-stop hub of services that range from lunch, travel/trips, transportation, exercise, classes, clubs, and various other activities for Vista’s older adult community.