Gloria McClellan Center July Events

SOUL LINE DANCE, WEDNESDAYS IN JULY, GLORIA MCCLELLAN CENTER

The Gloria McClellan Center is offering Soul Line Dance classes Wednesdays, July 11 – 25 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive.

CANCER TREATMENT PRESENTATION AT THE GLORIA MCCLELLAN CENTER

Make your body smile while learning soul line dances choreographed to R&B, jazz, gospel, and Latin tunes. No experience or partner required. The cost for three classes is $25 for Vista residents, $30 for non-residents. One-day passes are also available for $12 for Vista residents, $14 for non-residents. Reserve online at www.gmacvista.com or call 760.643.5281. Pre-registration is required.

The Gloria McClellan Center is holding a short presentation to provide you with an honest view of one man’s exploration of cancer treatment options and experiences. Held on Thursday, July 12, 11 – 11:30 a.m. at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive. Free!

SUMMER BARBECUE, JULY 18, GLORIA MCCLELLAN CENTER

The Gloria McClellan Center will hold a “Summer Barbecue” on Wednesday, July 18, at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista. Join us at 11:00 a.m. for entertainment featuring the Sophisticats. On the menu is cheeseburger, potato salad, peas and carrots, and tropical fruit. Alternate menu option is split pea soup, cottage cheese with fruit on romaine, wheat crackers, and tropical fruit. Lunch served at noon. Suggested donation is $4 for those 60 and older, and an $8 charge for those younger than 60. Reserve by 1:00 p.m.one day prior at (760) 643-5288.

MUSIC APPRECIATION, FIRST AND THIRD WEDNESDAYS, GLORIA MCCLELLAN CENTER

The Gloria McClellan Center is offering Music Appreciation July 18 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive.

Whether you are a lover of classical music or a newcomer, you will be sure to enjoy listening to and appreciating classical music. Presentations include state-of-the-art audio and visual equipment to make you feel like you have a front-row seat in the auditorium. Music Appreciation is free and no registration is required. Hosted by Hank Presutti. For information, call 760.643.5288 or email luigibeethoven@cox.net.

MATINEE MOVIE, FRIDAY, JULY 20, GLORIA MCCLELLAN CENTER

Vista – The Gloria McClellan Center will screen a new movie release Friday, July 20, at 1:00 p.m. at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista. Please call 760-643-5282 for the movie title. Free movie and refreshments. Closed captioning for the hearing impaired.

The Center is a one-stop hub of services that range from lunch, travel/trips, transportation, exercise, classes, clubs, and various other activities for Vista’s older adult community.