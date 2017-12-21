Gloria McClellan Center January Events

Rose Parade and Float Tour

Culture Caravan still has a few seats available for the “Rose Parade and Float Tour” in Pasadena. Tickets include reserved seats, a post parade tour of the floats, and a delicious lunch at DuPars. The caravan departs the Gloria McClellan Center, 1400 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista, on Monday, Jan. 1, at 5:00 a.m. and returns at 5:00 p.m. Cost is $200 and includes lunch. To reserve, call 760.643.2828.

Center to hold free Music Appreciation Presentation

A music appreciation presentation is offered to those lovers and newcomers of classical music interested in learning to listen to, appreciate, and enjoy classical music. Presentations include state-of-the-art audio and visual equipment, giving the attendee an unforgettable “front row seat in the auditorium” experience. Held at the Gloria McClellan Center at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista on Jan. 3 from 1:00 – 3:15 p.m. Free and no registration required! Hosted by Hank Presutti. For information, call 760-643-5288 or email luigibeethoven@cox.net.

Center to hold a Happy New Year Luncheon

The Gloria McClellan Center will hold a “Happy New Year Luncheon” Jan. 4 at 12 noon, at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista. Entertainment by the Script In-Hand Players” begins at 11:00 a.m. Lunch includes baked salmon with creamy dill sauce, rice pilaf, Brussels sprouts, and spiced peaches; alternate menu is split pea soup, egg salad on romaine, carrots sticks, a roll, and spiced peaches. Sparkling cider and a New Year’s toast! Suggested donation is $4 for those 60 and older, and an $8 charge for those younger than 60. Reserve by 1:00 p.m. one day prior at (760) 643-5288.

Start the New Year with a “New View!” Park Terrace Café Lobby

Thursday, January 18th – 10:00 am to 12:30 pm

Call (760) 643-5288 for more info

We are excited to have Eyeglass World join us in January! They will be here to provide free eyeglass cleaning, free eyeglass adjustments/maintenance (tighten and replace screws and nose pads), to answer questions, to give out coupons, and to also check your eyes with an eye chart. Give us a call to reserve a time slot, or just stop by on January 18.

Winter Wonderland in San Diego Luncheon on Jan. 25 featuring entertainment by “Randy Renner.” Lunch is roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, broccoli, and roll and fruited Jell-O. Alternate menu is chicken tortilla soup, cottage cheese and fruit on romaine, a roll, and fruited Jell-O. Ice cream for dessert!

Hearing, Screening and Hearing Aid Cleaning

Thursday, Feb. 1, 9:30 a.m.

Certified audiologist Michael Ambrose will see you by appointment. Free! Register by calling 760.643.5281.