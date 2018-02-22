Gloria McClellan Center Events

Center to hold Quilt Stash Buster Class

The Gloria McClellan Center at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista offers “Quilt Stash Buster” classes on Monday, March 5 and 19, 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Join other lovers of all things quilting and increase your skills while using up your stash of fabric. New pattern each month. Free! For information contact Sherrie Smith at 760.580.5874 or email coastalquilting@yahoo.com.

Center to hold Bingo and Lunch

The Gloria McClellan Center offers Bingo for Prizes every Tuesday at 11:15 a.m. and now on Monday, March 5, at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive. Join us for free games and enjoy a delicious lunch at noon. Lunch reservations are required to play bingo. Call (760) 643-5288 to reserve by 2:00 p.m. one day prior. Suggested contribution of $4.00 per meal for those over 60; those under 60 will pay $8.00.