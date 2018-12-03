Gloria McClellan Center Events

HOLIDAY IN HAWAII LUNCHEON, DEC. 7, GLORIA MCCLELLAN CENTER

Vista – The Gloria McClellan Center will hold a “Holiday in Hawaii Luncheon” on Friday, Dec. 7, at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista. Join us at 11:00 a.m. for entertainment by the Sunset Strummers Ukulele Group. Hawaiian pork roast, brown rice, spinach salad, and baked apple. Alternate menu is split pea soup, cottage cheese and vegetables, crackers, and baked apple. Lunch is served at noon. Suggested donation is $4 for those 60 and older, and an $8 charge for those younger than 60. Reserve by 1:00 p.m. one day prior at (760) 643-5288.

HOLIDAY BUFFET, DEC. 13, GLORIA MCCLELLAN CENTER

Vista – The Gloria McClellan Center will hold a “Holiday Buffet” on Thursday, Dec. 13, at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista. Join us at 11:00 a.m. for the Toe Tappers Holiday Show. Lunch is roast turkey with gravy, roast beef with gravy, cornbread dressing, mixed vegetables, roll, and a holiday fruit cup. Lunch is served at noon. Suggested donation is $4 for those 60 and older, and an $8 charge for those younger than 60. Reserve by 1:00 p.m. no later than Dec.12 at (760) 643-5288.

The Center is a one-stop hub of services that range from lunch, travel/trips, transportation, exercise, classes, clubs, and various other activities for Vista’s older adult community.